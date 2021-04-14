How therapeutics can help Michigan’s COVID cases

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the state would be expanding its use of COVID treatments in an effort to combat rising hospitalizations.

Some of these treatments aren’t new and have actually be in use for a while.

For example, the monoclonal antibody treatments aren’t new at all. As COVID cases have increased in the current wave, Michigan should prioritize treatment.

There are many people who are eligible for monoclonal antibody treatments who either aren’t being offered it or don’t know to ask about it.

The most ideal candidates to receive these treatments are people testing positive for coronavirus and have certain risk factors -- like being over 65 years old, diabetes, obesity or a combination of risk factors if they are younger than 65.

This is only indicated for people who do not need admission to the hospital and, unfortunately, that’s why it’s not being used as often. Someone might who qualify but gets tested at a free-standing facility and doesn’t see their doctor won’t know it’s available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) me Wednesday afternoon to go over the details of the six known cases of rare blood clots in connection with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All of the cases were women between the ages of 18 and 48. Because clotting disorders can be more common in women on birth control or who were recently pregnant, they did claim that one of them was on a hormonal treatment and none of the cases were related to pregnancy.

Based on the data calculation by the CDC, the number of these cases was higher than the number that might have been expected.

The decision ACIP is considering is whether to leave the emergency use authorization as it is, recommend that its use be limited to adults 50 and older or only to men; or to recommend that the vaccine authorization should be paused while more data is collected.

