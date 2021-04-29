Former Michigan health Director Robert Gordon testifies on resignation, $155K agreement

LANSING, Mich. – For the first time, lawmakers and Michiganders heard from former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon about his abrupt resignation and the $155,000 severance deal that came with a now-lifted confidentiality agreement.

Gordon, who resigned in January, detailed that day, saying he was called to a meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s staff and Whitmer attending via video.

“When I arrived, I saw the governor and members of her staff, and she -- the governor -- said to me ‘Robert, I’m grateful for your service and I think it’s time to go in a new direction,’” he said.

Gordon’s deal has been described by Whitmer’s opponents as “hush money” or a “sweetheart deal.” One member of the committee Thursday called Gordon suspicious.

