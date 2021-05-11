Verizon hiring for 1,000 new retail positions across US

Verizon, an American wireless network company, is hiring 1,000 new retail employees across the U.S. as demand surges.

The mobile network says the hiring initiative is the largest recruitment effort that the company has had in five years. Verizon has reportedly recently seen a rise in demand and in-person shoppers.

Individuals interested in applying to work for Verizon can do so on their website right here. As of May 11, there are more than 70 job openings across the state of Michigan.

Officials say that Verizon stores have safety protocols in place as many states begin to reopen amid the pandemic.

Learn more on Verizon’s website here.

