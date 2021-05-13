Michigan’s mask mandate still in effect, despite new CDC guidelines

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she looks over meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The CDC issued new guidelines on Thursday, essentially dropping its recommendations for mask use in most indoor and outdoor settings, if you’re fully vaccinated.

But guidelines are just that -- guidelines. Michigan, like 24 other states, still has a mask mandate in effect.

As it stands, in Michigan, residents are required to wear masks at all indoor non-residential or public gatherings, outdoor events with less than 100 people, youth camps and sporting events, restaurants and more. (Full FAQ here).

Businesses are still required to follow these mask mandates, so don’t expect the “mask required” sign on the door at your favorite grocery store to come down just yet.

MDHHS has not updated its epidemic orders to reflect new CDC guidelines yet, and we’re not sure if they will -- but right now, nothing has changed with masks in Michigan.

Michigan’s current plan is to lift the mask mandate once the state hits 70% of residents with at least one vaccine dose. We’re only at 55% right now.

Earlier this month, MDHHS did loosen some mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people, mostly for outdoor gatherings and sports.

Earlier this week, in a COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Whitmer touted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ updated mask guidelines for those fully vaccinated.

“Going forward, fully vaccinated people do not need to mask up anymore when gathered indoors at a residence,” Whitmer said. “Outside the home, masks are only required at outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people.”

Indoor masks are still needed in stores and businesses, the governor said a day before the CDC’s new guidance.

“I want to be clear. Masks are still an important tool to keep yourself, your family and the most vulnerable among us safe, especially indoors,” Whitmer said. “It’s how we keep people safe.”