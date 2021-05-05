Here are 6 changes Michigan made to COVID rules for masks, gatherings, events, sports

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has updated its COVID-19 rules for gatherings, mask wearing, certain events and organized sports.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday night that it has adjusted its epidemic order as COVID-19 cases across the state slowly start to decline.

These new rules will go into effect Thursday (May 6) and last through May 31, state officials said.

Outdoor gatherings

Starting Thursday, masks are “generally not required” during outdoor gatherings unless there are 100 or more people.

Experts said they still recommend wearing masks at outdoor gatherings with people from other households, but that will technically no longer be required as part of the MDHHS face masks epidemic order.

The risk of spreading COVID-19 is considered much lower outdoors, so this update to the mask rules follows a pattern of Michigan reopening outdoor activities earlier than their indoor counterparts.

Vaccinated people at indoor gatherings

