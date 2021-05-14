Will vaccinated Metro Detroiters still mask up following state mask mandate revisions?

DETROIT – The news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and now Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office spread quickly across Metro Detroit on Friday.

Starting Saturday at 9 a.m., you’re no longer required to wear your mask outside, whether you’re fully vaccinated or not.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to wear your mask inside either unless required by those individual businesses.

So, now the question is what will the 3.5 million vaccinated Michiganders do?

“I feel like you still wear your mask to be on the safe side,” said Ingram Rolland.

May 14, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 873,335; Death toll now at 18,500

“I plan on wearing my mask until this pandemic is totally over, so probably another year or so I will still be wearing a mask,” said Rochelle Parker.

“I’ll continue to wear the mask because I feel like I received the Moderna vaccine and I don’t feel like I’m protected 100%,” said Crystal Badey.

“Good news, I don’t think anybody likes wearing the masks. I can breathe easier without the mask. All along in COVID, everything is contradictory. You don’t know what to believe,” said Thomas Saal.