Michigan coronavirus cases up to 873,335; Death toll now at 18,500

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 873,335 as of Friday, including 18,500 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,766 new cases and 33 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 8% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

NEW: Michigan lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents, matching CDC guidelines

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,931 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 66 on Thursday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 153,000 on Thursday. More than 703,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 55.6% of residents 16+ having received at least one dose while 44.2% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.8 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 584,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

Worldwide, more than 161 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.3 million have died. More than 94 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Ad

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since April 27:

April 27 -- 3,676 new cases

April 28 -- 4,371 new cases

April 29 -- 3,623 new cases

April 30 -- 3,440 new cases

May 1 -- 3,431 new cases

May 3 -- 5,035 new cases (case count for two days)

May 4 -- 2,527 new cases

May 5 -- 2,589 new cases

May 6 -- 3,514 new cases

May 7 -- 2,758 new cases

May 8 -- 1,825 new cases

May 10 -- 2,716 new cases (case count for two days)

May 11 -- 1,992 new cases

May 12 -- 2,171 new cases

May 13 -- 2,057 new cases

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: