Michigan Opioids Task Force releases annual report on state’s response to opioid crisis

The Michigan Opioids Task Force and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released the 2020 annual report regarding the state’s response to the opioid crisis.

A statewide naloxone portal helped distribute more than 100,000 kits containing the overdose reversal medication. Another initiative is starting a public media campaign focused on sharing stories from Michigan residents “who have lived experiences to share the effect of opioids.”

MDHHS also worked with the Michigan Opioid Project in 2020 to launch programs in 17 hospital emergency departments to treat opioid use disorder. They have plans to expand statewide in 2021.

The Opioids Task Force has been working tirelessly to address the impacts of opioid use disorder, which has devastated the lives of so many Michiganders and harmed millions nationwide. We will not rest until we dramatically reduce opioid use disorder and overdose deaths and work to provide those suffering with the support they need. I appreciate everything that the task force has accomplished, and their annual report shows the progress we made by putting in place programs to combat the opioid epidemic. We still have a lot of work to do, but I know that our state-level efforts are making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, is chairing the task force.

As a practicing emergency department physician, I have seen first-hand the impact of opioid use disorders in our communities. I am proud of the work of the task force that has continued to move forward even in the middle of a pandemic. The seven-pillar strategy adopted by the task force emphasizes prevention, treatment and equity and will help save lives. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

An image of the seven key pillars is available below:

Michigan Opioids Task Force graphic. (Michigan Opioids Task Force)

Click here for more information and to see available resources.