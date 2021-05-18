Partly Cloudy icon
75º

Michigan

Michigan Opioids Task Force releases annual report on state’s response to opioid crisis

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Opioids
,
Opioid Crisis
,
Epidemic
,
News
,
Michigan
,
State
,
Michigan Opioids Task Force
,
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
,
MDHHS
Photo does not have a caption

The Michigan Opioids Task Force and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released the 2020 annual report regarding the state’s response to the opioid crisis.

A statewide naloxone portal helped distribute more than 100,000 kits containing the overdose reversal medication. Another initiative is starting a public media campaign focused on sharing stories from Michigan residents “who have lived experiences to share the effect of opioids.”

MDHHS also worked with the Michigan Opioid Project in 2020 to launch programs in 17 hospital emergency departments to treat opioid use disorder. They have plans to expand statewide in 2021.

READ: Michigan receives $80M in federal funding to respond to ongoing opioid crisis

Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, is chairing the task force.

An image of the seven key pillars is available below:

Michigan Opioids Task Force graphic. (Michigan Opioids Task Force)

Click here for more information and to see available resources.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: