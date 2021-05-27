First Lady Jill Biden to visit Grand Rapids vaccination clinic today

First lady Jill Biden arrives to board an aircraft as she departs Washington on travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan on Thursday to promote the progress of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

First Lady Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, is set to visit Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) on Thursday. Her visit is meant to highlight the vaccine partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges, officials said.

The First Lady is expected to tour a COVID vaccination clinic at GRCC around noon Thursday.

“We’re proud to welcome the first lady to GRCC, and deeply appreciate her support for community colleges and for vaccinating our community members,” said Bill Pink, president of GRCC. “Community colleges will play a vital role as our region emerges from the pandemic. This pop-up vaccination clinic is one more example of how GRCC and partnerships make West Michigan stronger.”

As of Wednesday, May 26, the state of Michigan reports that 58.1% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while 48.5% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Following her visit to Grand Rapids Thursday, Biden will travel to Missouri to tour another vaccination clinic at the Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.

