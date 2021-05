First lady Jill Biden waves as she walks to board an aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, May 13, 2021. Biden is traveling to West Virginia. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – On Thursday, May 27 First Lady Jill Biden will visit Grand Rapids, Michigan and Kansas City, Missouri.

She will highlight the partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges during her visit to vaccination clinics at Grand Rapids Community College and at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri.

Additional details on Biden’s trip will be released soon.

Read more: Local and national political headlines