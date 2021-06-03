Live stream: Whitmer news conference on Michigan’s economy

Michigan’s governor is holding a news conference Thursday about the state’s economy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join entrepreneurs to “highlight Michigan’s economic recovery and the billions of dollars in federal relief funding that can be delivered to Michigan families and small businesses to continue the state’s economic jumpstart,” reads a statement from her office.

Whitmer will be joined by Milinda Ysasi, the CEO of GROW, and Alita Kelly, who is the founder of South East Market.

Watch the news conference live here at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

