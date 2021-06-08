70% of Michigan residents 50+ have at least one COVID vaccine dose

Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine rate growth has slowed to a crawl, but it’s still moving -- and the state crossed a couple of new milestones to start this week.

The MDHHS vaccination dashboard was updated on Monday (June 7) after a technical issue last week. New data shows that more than 70% of Michigan residents 50 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 65.4% are fully vaccinated. Additionally, about 74% of the 65 and older group is fully vaccinated, while 78% have at least one dose, as of June 7.

This is significant because the 50 and older group accounts for by far the most COVID-19 deaths.

Overall, 59.7% of Michigan residents 16 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, as of June 7. This number includes residents who received vaccines out of state and reported it to MDHHS.

Counties outpace Detroit vaccination rates

Detroit’s vaccination rate continues to lag behind surrounding communities. As of June 7, 35.6% of Detroit residents had received at least one vaccine dose.

Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties are all above 60%, while Macomb and Livingston counties are above 53%, as of June 7.

In Detroit, 50% of adults 40 and older have at least one vaccine dose.

Vaccination rates remain low for younger age groups

The lowest vaccination rates, partially due to availability, are owned by the 29 and younger group in Michigan.

As of June 7, 33.5% of Michigan residents between the ages of 12 and 29 had received at least one dose. That number drops to 29% for 12-19, and 21% for the 12-15 group.

The 12-15 age group was authorized for the Pfizer vaccine about a month ago. Moderna has applied for the same authorization.

COVID cases slow as July 1 approaches

Michigan’s COVID-19 surge from earlier this spring has slowed to a screeching halt.

The state’s 7-day averages for new cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity are approaching summer 2020 lows, and deaths are slowing week-to-week. (More COVID-19 data here)

Michigan is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on July 1.