Michigan Gov. Whitmer proposes $300 weekly back-to-work bonus

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a new back-to-work incentive in Michigan.

“Eligible laid off employees will earn $300 per week bonus for returning to workforce through Sept. 4,” Whitmer said.

Michiganders will no longer have to choose to get back to work or still collect a weekly unemployment check. They can now do both.

“I think they deserve it. People been struggling forever around here. Why not give us a little something?” said Ronald McFolley.

But not everyone is a fan of the newly proposed plan. Some are thinking an extra $300 a week may be a little too much.

“I wish I had an old job to go back to. But if they’re going back to their old job then they’re just gonna continue on where they left off. So, no. I don’t feel they need an extra $300,” said Stephanie Levine.

Whitmer said this is a great way for everyone to transition back into the workplace following the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is how we encourage people to get back to work without paying a price or making false choices,” she said.

It is unknown when exactly the program is going to begin or how many people may be eligible.

Whitmer is also working with other law makers to change the law to allow the incentive to be expanded to those finding a new career.

