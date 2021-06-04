Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Michigan unemployment numbers on the decline as many find jobs

Many businesses seek employees

Hank Winchester
, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Michigan unemployment numbers on the decline as many find jobs
DETROIT – New jobs and unemployment numbers show promise and a positive trend across the nation and in Michigan.

Fewer people are collecting unemployment and more people are getting jobs or returning to work. It’s good news for those who have been struggling financially.

Many are starting to get off unemployment and are either returning to work or finding new employment. However, it’s still an uncertain time and saving and planning are still key.

For employers, it’s also a sign that people may start returning to work. In many states, not Michigan, additional unemployment benefits have ended.

