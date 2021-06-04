Michigan unemployment numbers on the decline as many find jobs

DETROIT – New jobs and unemployment numbers show promise and a positive trend across the nation and in Michigan.

Fewer people are collecting unemployment and more people are getting jobs or returning to work. It’s good news for those who have been struggling financially.

Many are starting to get off unemployment and are either returning to work or finding new employment. However, it’s still an uncertain time and saving and planning are still key.

READ: Unemployed in Michigan required to show proof of work search activity

For employers, it’s also a sign that people may start returning to work. In many states, not Michigan, additional unemployment benefits have ended.

READ: State offers resources to help Michigan employers fill vacant positions

