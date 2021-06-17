Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health announce intent to merge

Two of Michigan’s largest health care systems are exploring a future together, officials announced Thursday morning.

Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that they have signed a letter of intent to explore merging the organizations together in an effort to provide more “accessible, affordable and equitable health care and coverage” for all Michiganders,

“Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health are leaders in our respective markets, and by bringing together our organizations to create a new system, we have the opportunity to deliver greater value in high-quality and affordable health care to our communities,” Spectrum Health President & CEO Tina Freese Decker said. “Together, we can provide a more personalized experience that prioritizes individuals’ health while also attracting and retaining great talent to our vibrant communities.”

More details to come.