Nationwide blood supply shortage affecting Beaumont Health

According to Carolyn Wilson, RN, executive vice president and chief operating officer, the hospital system is working diligently with blood suppliers to stabilize and increase the supply of blood. The effort is expected to take several weeks.

DETROIT – A severe shortage of blood across the country, including at Beaumont Health, could have significant impact on patient care, including surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic medical conditions and traumatic injuries, according to the hospital system.

“Beaumont remains focused on safe care at all its campuses. Beaumont and the communities the health system serves have worked together to care for each other throughout the past fifteen months of an international pandemic,” a statement from the hospital system read in part.

“Now, Beaumont and its surrounding communities must work together again to respond to an urgent need for blood donations. The need for blood is critical because many surgeries were delayed during the pandemic and Beaumont is also seeing an increase in trauma cases as more people are out and about. Blood donations are also down because of the pandemic.”

“We are asking our Beaumont health care heroes to donate their own blood to help our communities. And, we’re also asking the public to support this effort by donating their own blood, too,” Wilson added.

Community members can join Beaumont heroes by donating at a Versiti blood drive hosted at one of Beaumont’s hospital campuses this month.

Versiti is Beaumont’s exclusive provider of blood products. The donation process usually takes one hour, including registration, a brief medical screening and blood collection. Donors must show a photo ID such as a driver’s license. Versiti takes extra precautions to thoroughly disinfect areas before, during and after each donation. Masks are required throughout the donation process. Versiti requires donors to wait 48 hours to donate blood after receiving the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Upcoming blood drives:

Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe Tuesday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Connelly Auditorium Schedule online now

Beaumont Hospital, Troy Wednesday, June 16, 2 to 8 p.m. Classrooms 1-4 Schedule online now

Beaumont Hospital, Wayne Friday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Second floor conference room Schedule online now

Beaumont Hospital, Trenton Monday, June 28, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.Beaumont Surgery Center – Trenton Conference room 220 Schedule online now

Appointments can also be made by phone at 866-MI-BLOOD. Walk-ins are welcome if the schedule permits. For more information, visit versiti.org.