11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels after stormy week

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches, mostly in Southeast Michigan, are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged 11 Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of July 1.

Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff. With a heavy week of rain and storms behind us, this is pretty typical. Storm water runoff causes issues for beaches across the state.

The 11 beaches listed (as of July 1, 2021) are: