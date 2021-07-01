Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan

Here’s the link, phone number to register for Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes

Michiganders can now register for MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. – Michiganders who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine are now eligible to register for a sweepstakes and win cash prizes.

Click here to read the full details about eligibility, prizes and more.

Residents can either sign up for the sweepstakes online or over the phone.

Click here to sign up online.

The online registration asks for some personal information, including name, address, phone number and email address. It also requires residents to enter the date of their first dose of COVID vaccine.

To sign up over the phone, call the COVID-19 hotline, at 888-535-6136.

