Here’s the link, phone number to register for Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. – Michiganders who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine are now eligible to register for a sweepstakes and win cash prizes.

Residents can either sign up for the sweepstakes online or over the phone.

The online registration asks for some personal information, including name, address, phone number and email address. It also requires residents to enter the date of their first dose of COVID vaccine.

To sign up over the phone, call the COVID-19 hotline, at 888-535-6136.