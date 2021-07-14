Gov. Whitmer to announce first 4 winners of $50,000 from Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer breaks down the "MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes."

LANSING, Mich. – On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first round of $50,000 drawing winners from Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes.

Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Who can enter, how to sign up, prize list, full details

State officials said 1,783,320 million Michiganders have entered the vaccine sweepstakes, which includes a daily drawing for a $50,000 reward. There are 80,328 younger residents signed up for the scholarship drawing.

Ad

Whitmer will announce the first four winners at 2 p.m. Wednesday (July 14).

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” is designed to incentivize Michiganders to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. Children ages 12-17 can enter to win one of nine four-year college scholarships.

Whitmer’s goal is to reach the statewide goal of 70% of residents ages 16 and up receiving the COVID vaccine. As of Monday, 62.4% had received at least one dose.