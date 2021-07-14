Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan

Gov. Whitmer to announce first 4 winners of $50,000 from Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes

Governor to name first round of daily drawing winners

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer breaks down the "MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes."
LANSING, Mich. – On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first round of $50,000 drawing winners from Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes.

State officials said 1,783,320 million Michiganders have entered the vaccine sweepstakes, which includes a daily drawing for a $50,000 reward. There are 80,328 younger residents signed up for the scholarship drawing.

Whitmer will announce the first four winners at 2 p.m. Wednesday (July 14).

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” is designed to incentivize Michiganders to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. Children ages 12-17 can enter to win one of nine four-year college scholarships.

Whitmer’s goal is to reach the statewide goal of 70% of residents ages 16 and up receiving the COVID vaccine. As of Monday, 62.4% had received at least one dose.

