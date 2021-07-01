Michigan Gov. Whitmer to announce ‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’ for chance to win cash, college scholarships

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce the launch of the ‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’ -- a new incentive program to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated.

An announcement is set to be made Thursday, July 1, according to the Governor’s Office.

The sweepstakes will give vaccinated residents a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarship via a lottery raffle.

As of Wednesday, June 30, about 61% of adults in the state received at least one vaccine dose.

Whitmer will join Meijer and the Michigan Association and United Ways on Thursday.