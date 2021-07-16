17 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT – A number of beaches in Michigan have been closed by the state due to high bacteria levels.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has flagged 17 Michigan beaches on Friday, July 16 for having increased levels of bacteria. Most of the closed beaches, 14 of them, are in the Lower Peninsula.
According to officials, most of the high bacteria levels are caused by storm water runoff, which is especially common following heavy rains and storms like Michigan has seen in recent weeks -- and more rain is on the way.
The 17 beaches listed (as of July 16, 2021) are:
- Park Lake -- Bath Township Park Lake Beach, Bath Township
- Ross Lake -- Ross Lake Park, Beaverton
- Handsome Lake -- Crossroads for Youth, Oxford Township
- Cass Lake -- Willow Beach Street, Keego Harbor
- Cedar River -- Gladwin City Park, Gladwin
- Houghton Lake -- Denton Township Park, Houghton Lake
- Lake Michigan -- Thompson/Rogers Roadside Park, Manistique
- Lake Superior -- Porcupine Mountains State Park, Carp Lake Township
- Lake Superior -- Ontonagon Township Park and Campground, Ontonagon
- Caroll Lake -- Caroll Lake, Commerce Township
- Sherwood Lake -- Sherwood Lake, Commerce Township
- Wixom Lake -- Wixom Lake, Hope Township
- Lake St. Clair -- Veterans Memorial Park, St. Clair Shores
- Lake Isabella -- Lake Isabella, Lake Isabella
- Otter Creek -- Otter Creek, Lake Township
- Hubbard Lake -- Hubbard Lake, Spruce
- Skidway Lake -- Skidway Lake, Mills Township
Click here to see the latest closures from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.