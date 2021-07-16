17 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

People enjoy a sunny winter day on the beach by Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)

DETROIT – A number of beaches in Michigan have been closed by the state due to high bacteria levels.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has flagged 17 Michigan beaches on Friday, July 16 for having increased levels of bacteria. Most of the closed beaches, 14 of them, are in the Lower Peninsula.

According to officials, most of the high bacteria levels are caused by storm water runoff, which is especially common following heavy rains and storms like Michigan has seen in recent weeks -- and more rain is on the way.

The 17 beaches listed (as of July 16, 2021) are:

