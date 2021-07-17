Partly Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Michigan

9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, News, Beaches, Michigan Beaches, Northern Michigan, Beach Closures, Bacteria, High Bacteria, Great Lakes, Michigan Lakes, Michigan News
People enjoy a sunny winter day on the beach by Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
People enjoy a sunny winter day on the beach by Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT – A number of beaches in Michigan have been closed by the state due to high bacteria levels.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has flagged nine Michigan beaches on Saturday, July 17 for having increased levels of bacteria. Most of the closed beaches -- eight of them -- are in the Lower Peninsula.

The nine beaches listed (as of July 17, 2021) are:

Click here to see the latest closures from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email