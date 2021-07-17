9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT – A number of beaches in Michigan have been closed by the state due to high bacteria levels.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has flagged nine Michigan beaches on Saturday, July 17 for having increased levels of bacteria. Most of the closed beaches -- eight of them -- are in the Lower Peninsula.
The nine beaches listed (as of July 17, 2021) are:
- Park Lake -- Bath Township Park Lake Beach, Bath Township
- Ross Lake -- Ross Lake Park, Beaverton
- Handsome Lake -- Crossroads for Youth, Oxford Township
- Cass Lake -- Willow Beach Street, Keego Harbor
- Houghton Lake -- Denton Township Park, Houghton Lake
- Lake Superior -- Ontonagon Township Park and Campground, Ontonagon
- Wixom Lake -- Wixom Lake, Hope Township
- Lake St. Clair -- Veterans Memorial Park, St. Clair Shores
- Lake Isabella -- Lake Isabella, Lake Isabella
Click here to see the latest closures from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.