Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his UP home

HOUGHTON, Mich. – A Michigan sheriff injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend has died, authorities said.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died Monday night at a hospital in Marquette.

“The sudden and tragic loss of this man who was both a leader and a friend is hard to process," said Undersheriff Kevin Coppo. “Our hearts go out to his family during this truly difficult time.”

McLean suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night. Neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were released.

“I join the hundreds of people who have expressed their condolences after learning of Sherriff McLean’s passing -- a loss that is felt well beyond the county he proudly served for more than two decades at the department’s helm,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. “My thoughts are with the sheriff’s loved ones and the entire Houghton County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.”

Before McLean's death was publicly disclosed, the sheriff’s office changed the profile photo on its Facebook page. It showed a badge with a black line across the middle, a symbol of mourning for a fallen police officer.

More than 160 people posted comments, with many referring to him by a nickname, “Slim.”

McLean was elected in 1996 and has been reelected every four years.

