Body of 2nd missing kayaker found off Pictured Rocks in UP

Pictured Rocks:Michigan's Upper Peninsula features an awesome shoreline with ancient multicolored sandstone cliff formations. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is on the banks of Lake Superior, and features great sea caves, waterfalls and more.

MUNISING, Mich. – Searchers have recovered a second body after two kayakers went missing in Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The kayakers were reported missing Thursday night in the Upper Peninsula. The bodies were recovered Friday.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those lost. We searched for them as if they were members of our own family,” said Cmdr. Mike Courtney of U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue in the northern Great Lakes.

The conditions were not easy.

“Our crews braved difficult search conditions with winds blowing at over 30 knots and seas of 5 to 7 feet,” said Capt. Anthony Jones, sector commander in Sault Saint Marie.

No names were released or other details about what happened to the kayakers.

