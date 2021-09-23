Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian invests $4.6M in Plymouth facility, adding 100 jobs

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Rivian, a major manufacturer of electric vehicles, will invest $4.6 million into its Plymouth, Michigan facility, creating 100 new high-wage jobs.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the news on Thursday.

Rivian is establishing its new Rivian Service Support Operations facility in Plymouth creating 100 new high-wage jobs and investing $4.6 million into the Plymouth facilities with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“This investment by Rivian will create 100 high-skill jobs as we work to grow Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and build the industries of the future,” said Governor Whitmer. “This state-of-the-art facility reinforces our reputation as a leader in both customer service and the future of mobility and electrification. We’re excited to welcome Rivian’s new service support operations to Michigan and look forward to working together to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents in the future.”

Rivian is backed by a large investment from Amazon, who ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans as part of its plan to convert its delivery fleet by 2030. The upgraded Plymouth facility will provide around-the-clock assistance by the Rivian Roadside and Service Support team to North American Rivian owners with vehicle questions, roadside requests and service scheduling needs.

Rivian owners will be able to interact with the center digitally or by phone. To apply for a job at Rivian, visit Rivian Careers.

In 2015, Rivian announced plans to establish a research and development center in the city of Dearborn, a project that generated a total capital investment of $29.5 million and created approximately 170 jobs. The project was supported by a $1.77 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“This center provides a base of service to our Rivian owners. This team will be the most all-around knowledgeable and most highly-trained group on Rivian vehicles,” said Rivian Roadside and Service Support Operations Senior Manager Tracy Stevens. “The program includes six weeks of in-depth training for our service support advisors, and we will add about 15 new hires every other month throughout 2022 to ensure coverage as production ramps up. Our expansion in Plymouth is part of a long-term strategy that will allow access to the talented workforce Michigan offers.”