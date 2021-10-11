Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Michigan

Teen dies, cousin injured after ATVs flip at Michigan dunes

Associated Press

Tags: Mears, Michigan, Northern Michigan, Sand Dunes, Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Oceana County, Illinois, Vehicle Crash, ATV, Michigan News
Photo does not have a caption

MEARS, Mich. – A teenager has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash at sand dunes in Northern Michigan, authorities said.

Another 13-year-old was injured Sunday at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Oceana County. The two were cousins from Illinois.

The teens were riding ATVs at a high speed when the vehicles flipped at a steep spot, Sheriff Craig Mast told WZZM-TV.

No other details were released.

The dunes, 75 miles north of Grand Rapids, are a popular place for ATVs, Jeeps and other off-road vehicles.

More: Michigan news

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.