Michigan Bridge Card system to temporarily shut down Saturday night, Sunday morning

Michigan’s Bridge Card system is switching to a new digital provider, and access to benefits will be temporarily unavailable over the weekend amid the switch.

Michigan officials say Bridge Card holders will be unable to buy food or use cash assistance benefits between 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 while the system undergoes an upgrade. The temporary shut down will affect all residents who use Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, including those who receive Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits.

Card holders will be able to start using their same cards again beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The technological upgrade will not affect residents’ benefits, officials said.

Users will be able to access their transactional history beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“These system changes will improve access to food and cash assistance because clients now will be able to use a mobile app that was not previously available,” said Lew Roubal, senior deputy director for opportunity at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “We apologize for any inconvenience and chose a timeframe with low Bridge Card activity to make this transition.”

Residents who receive food and cash assistance can download the new ebtEDGE mobile app for Android devices here, and for IOS devices here. Bridge Card holders can still use the MI Bridges website here, and can still contact the toll-free number found on the back of their card.

Those wishing to review their account status and transactional data online can create a profile and do so right here.

The state reportedly attempted to switch digital systems in August, but faced technical issues that caused delays. Officials expect a smooth transition this weekend.

