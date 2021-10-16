Data shows Michigan schools without mask mandates saw 62% more coronavirus spread

As the number of cases continue to surge in Michigan, new data reveals that mask mandates in schools appearing to be working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As the number of cases continue to surge in Michigan, new data reveals that mask mandates in schools appearing to be working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As the number of COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan, new data reveals that mask mandates in school appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus.

It is one of the most, if not the most, divisive issue inside the pandemic -- mask mandates, especially in schools. Anger and frustrations has boiled over inside, outside and at board meetings. But new data is supporting the use of masks in schools.

107 Michigan COVID facts: Delta surging rapidly, masks in school, starting winter worse than last year

Researchers at University of Michigan School of Public Health compiled all of the state numbers and determined the following:

Ad

Current average of K-12 student cases is 45 per 100,000 students with a mask mandate.

It jumps to 73 cases per 100,000 students in schools without mandates.

Virus spread is 62% higher in schools without mask rules.

Those pushing for mask mandates in schools hope the data might convince districts to think twice.

Forty-two percent of schools in Michigan have a mask mandate, some are larger districts like Detroit. That equates to 60% of students throughout the entire state having a mask mandate.

Oct. 15: Michigan reports 8,297 new COVID cases, 104 deaths -- average of 4148.5 cases per day

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.