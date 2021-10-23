Story correction: Michigan nursing home COVID deaths

On Friday, Oct. 22, Local 4 ran a story inadvertently stating the Office of the Auditor General found 822 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in state records of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

That number actually was from the total number of deaths in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issues this statement in response:

“We have welcomed the opportunity to have the Office of the Auditor General review our data, including long-term-care facility COVID-19 deaths. he letter did not mention an important fact that 367 of these 822 additional deaths occurred outside the state of Michigan. Death certificates for Michigan residents who die out of state are eventually reported by the state of occurrence, but the quality and timing of that information varies.” MDHHS

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.