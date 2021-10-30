Wolverines choke away 16-point lead, Spartans get big win in wild rivalry game

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a first half touchdown with Jalen Nailor #8 and Connor Heyward #11 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State stole a win from the Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing on Saturday, in one of the biggest games of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.

Michigan held a 16-point lead in the third quarter of the game before the Spartans scored 16 unanswered points to tie the game. The Wolverines added a field goal to take another lead, but MSU answered with a touchdown.

A final drive by Michigan came up short after an interception was thrown by Cade McNamara. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III scored five touchdowns in the game. The final score was 37-33.

Michigan State improves to 8-0 on the season, and the Wolverines drop to 7-1.

Michigan State won last year’s matchup in Ann Arbor, 27-24.