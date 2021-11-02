‘We remain hopeful at this point’: Search for missing teen continues on Michigan State campus

The Michigan State Police marine division spent hours searching the Red Cedar River on Tuesday in East Lansings.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Police marine division spent hours searching the Red Cedar River on Tuesday in East Lansings.

Brendan Santo, 18, has been missing since Friday night.

“We have no indication that he has left East Lansing,” said Chris Rozman, Michigan State University Police inspector.

There are posters now up all over the Michigan State University campus.

The MSP Marine Division is searching Red Cedar River at MSU for Brendan Santo. The 18 year old Grand Valley student went missing Friday. At this time MSU Police do not believe foul play was a factor, or that Santo harmed himself. Tip line: 844-99-MSUPD Email: tips@police.MSU.edu pic.twitter.com/gwbtOm4X3S — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) November 2, 2021

“We remain hopeful at this point, understanding that it has been three days since he’s been missing,” said Rozman.

Santo’s car was located where he last parked it. The teen was last seen walking toward the Brody neighborhood about a half mile from Yakeley Hall when he went missing.

“Typically when we work missing person cases like this they wander off or spend the night somewhere and it’s resolved quickly, so the fact that it’s been three days is not only out of the ordinary but concerning as well,” said Rozman.

Santo is a Grand Valley State University student originally from Rochester Hills.

“His family is very emotional during this process,” said Rozman. “Been here since Saturday, been in constant communication. MSU provided them with housing ... doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, students said it’s unnerving to know the teen disappeared on campus.

University police won’t say whether they recovered Santo’s phone, but are reviewing cellular, smartphone, and GPS data.

Tips

Any tips can be made here: 844-99-MSUPD

Email: tips@police.MSU.edu