Michigan State University Police: 18-year-old man missing in East Lansing since Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University Police said an 18-year-old man, who is not a student at the university, has been missing in East Lansing since Friday, Oct. 29.

University police said they are actively searching for Brendan Santo. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight Friday. He was visiting friends at the university and may have been walking to the Brody neighborhood.

Santo is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball hat and white Converse high-top shoes.

Police said they have located the vehicle that he was driving. They do not believe he left the East Lansing area as he was last seen walking.

Anyone with information on Santo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.