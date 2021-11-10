Non-binary option for Michigan state IDs, driver’s licenses now available

Supporters of Georgia's transgender and non-binary community stroll through the city's Midtown district during Gay Pride Festival's Transgender Rights March in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Rayne)

The state of Michigan is now offering a non-binary option for state identification cards and driver’s licenses.

Effective Tuesday, Nov. 10, Michigan residents will be able to select a non-binary option – marked with an “X” – as the sex on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”

Residents who wish to change their sex-marker to “X” will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State office, starting on Nov. 10, 2021. They are encouraged to schedule a visit for a license or ID correction by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS or calling 888-SOS-MICH.

Last week, the United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year.