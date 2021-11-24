Michigan marijuana testing lab sues state over major product recall

LANSING, Mich. – A marijuana testing lab filed a lawsuit against Michigan regulators after a major product recall and allegations of unreliable results.

Viridis Laboratories, with operations in Lansing and Bay City, said the “unjustified” recall last week caused an estimated $229 million disruption and affected at least 60% of Michigan's on-shelf cannabis products at hundreds of locations.

“There is no public health or safety risk justifying the recall at all, and we respectfully request the court to provide relief to Viridis and bring accountability and oversight to an agency that has far exceeded its authority,” attorney Kevin Blair said.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency declined to comment Tuesday.

The state last week told dealers to destroy the product, have it retested or send it back. Consumers should also return it if they have still have some. The test dates by Viridis were Aug. 10 to Nov. 16.

The recall doesn't include inhalable marijuana concentrate products.

“Consumers with weakened immune systems or lung disease are at the highest risk for health-related incidents such as aspergillosis, which can impact lung function, if these potentially harmful products are consumed,” the agency said.