Michigan gas prices continue downward trend as oil production picks up

Michigan gas prices continue to decline as crude oil prices drop, according to data from AAA.

Gas prices in Michigan decreased 7 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 14 cents less than this time last month but still $1.21 more than this time last year, AAA says.

Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last January.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.31 per gallon. This price is 5 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.28 more than this same time last year.