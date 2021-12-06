Michigan teacher suspended for ‘insensitive’ comments made in class after Oxford HS shooting

HOPKINS, Mich. – A Michigan teacher has been suspended for disturbing comments made to students following the shooting at Oxford High School last week.

A teacher at Hopkins High School in Allegan County was suspended for making the comments in class, and Michigan State Police has launched an investigation, according to WWMT.

Hopkins High School principal Ken Szczepanski told WWMT that the comments referenced physical violence the day after the tragic shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, which left four teen students dead. “They were insensitive, in regard to being the day after Oxford and they were off-script.”

A parent told WWMT that the teacher told students that he would have created a distraction, if he were the shooter.

“That he would’ve pulled a smoke detector, so that he could create a distraction, in order to carry out his hitlist and kill the people that he would need to,” said the parent. “It was gut-wrenching devastation that a grown adult would mentally harm our children this way.”

The full context of the comments are unclear, but the teacher has been placed on leave.

The suspension comes as many schools across Michigan are dealing with circulating threats and high anxiety following the Oxford shooting.

