Non-credible threats cause school closures across Metro Detroit

This morning we have received more than 15 school closings due to non credible threats.

DETROIT, Mich. – Students from seven different Metro Detroit schools have been charged for making threats against schools and or having a weapon in the facility.

One of the charges has come against a 14-year-old from Parcells Middle school in Grosse Pointe Woods, which consists of false terrorism for the teenager who jokingly threatened another student.

These charges could carry up to a 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

The threats come in the wake of the horrific mass shooting at Oxford High School.

