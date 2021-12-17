Don’t visit hospital emergency rooms for COVID-19 test, Michigan health officials urge

FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Michigan health officials are urging residents to avoid the emergency department at hospitals, outside of a life-threatening situation, to help alleviate pressure on health care systems as COVID continues to surge. That includes needing a COVID-19 test.

Michigan COVID-19-related hospitalizations are currently at an all-time high. Hospital leaders have been asking residents to take extra precaution against COVID spread as capacity dwindles at many local hospitals, including Beaumont and Henry Ford.

Michigan’s health care systems continue to be overburdened with COVID-19 patients, a majority of which are unvaccinated. From Jan. 15 – Dec. 3, 85.1% of COVID-19 cases, 88.1% of hospitalizations and 85.5% of deaths were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated, according to MDHHS data. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to be mostly preventable by receiving one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“We all need to do our part to get vaccinated and boosted to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to maintain your routine medical care so that any potential illness gets detected early and can be much more manageable. We urge Michiganders to continue seeking medical care but avoid emergency departments unless they have a life-threatening condition. If you don’t have a primary care provider, now is a great time to find one through contact with your local health care system.”

Illnesses can be treated at a variety of care settings depending on the severity of symptoms. Michiganders with life-threatening emergencies should always seek care by calling 911 or visiting the nearest emergency department.

Call a health care provider (like your local physician’s office) for a virtual or in-person appointment or visit an urgent care provider for ailments such as:

Cold or flu

Sprains

Rashes or minor burns

Ear pain

Animal or insect bites

Allergies

A COVID-19 test.

Call 911 or visit an emergency department for:

Life-threatening medical conditions or emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke

Choking

Head injuries

Severe burns

Severe chest pain or pressure

Broken bones

Uncontrolled bleeding

Severe respiratory distress.

If you have minor symptoms like sniffles or a cough you should get tested for COVID-19. To receive a flu or COVID-19 vaccine, visit a pharmacy or immunization clinic or VaccineFinder.org to find a location near you.

