Get Caught Up: Timeline, FAQ released for Michigan auto insurance refunds

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has issued a timeline and FAQ bulletin on the coming auto insurance refund checks due to insured drivers next year.

Last week, Whitmer announced that insured Michigan drivers will receive $400 per vehicle in 2022 after requesting a surplus reported by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association be returned to residents. Whitmer requested the refunds earlier this year, she called for a $5 billion surplus reported by the MCCA to be refunded to insured drivers as soon as possible, and the MCCA voted to support the request.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) issued a bulletin on the timeline and eligibility of the refund plan.

The refund plan issued by the MCCA will result in $400 refunds sent to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

Surplus funds will be transferred by the MCCA to insurers by March 9, and the new DIFS bulletin directs insurers to issue refunds via check or ACH deposit to consumers as expeditiously as possible, but in no event no later than May 9, 2022.

In addition to issuing industry guidance, DIFS has also launched a consumer FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and tells consumers what they can do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am pleased with how quickly the plan was developed and appreciate the clear guidance provided both to insurers and consumers. The bulletin and website lay out the timeline and requirements so that insurers understand that they must process the refunds as quickly as possible, and Michiganders know when and how they will get the surplus money they are owed.”

Consumers with questions or concerns about auto insurance can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

Here are some of the FAQ provided by DIFS:

Do I have to do anything to get my check if I am eligible?

A refund check or an ACH deposit will be issued to eligible Michigan policyholders. If you are eligible to receive a refund, it will be sent to you by your insurance company and you will not have to do anything to receive it.

Are motorcycles and RVs eligible for the refund?

Yes, motorcycles and RVs are eligible for the $400 refund if the motorcycle or RV was covered by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating on Michigan roads (see MCL 500.3101 and MCL 500.3103).

I do not have unlimited Personal Injury Protection (PIP) medical coverage. Will I still get a refund?

Yes. All qualified vehicles are eligible to receive a refund regardless of the PIP medical coverage level chosen on the policy.

(Find more FAQ here)