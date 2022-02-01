Plane makes emergency landing in Michigan after smoke sensor comes on

FREELAND, Mich. – A plane bound for Minneapolis made an emergency landing at a mid-Michigan airport Monday after a sensor indicating smoke in the cabin came on.

The plane with about 70 passengers on board landed without incident at MBS International Airport in Freeland before 3 p.m.

The plane was being examined to see if it could continue on to Minneapolis.

The Delta flight operated by Skywest Airlines originated in Hartford, Connecticut, WJRT-TV reported.

No injuries were reported.

Freeland is 94 miles (151 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.