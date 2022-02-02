34º

WEATHER ALERT

Michigan

Michigan man charged after 164 dogs found in, around home

Associated Press

Tags: Michigan, East Bay Township, Dogs, Crime
(Shelby Soblick/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 72-year-old northern Michigan man has been charged with animal abuse and neglect after authorities said 164 dogs were found in and around his Traverse City-area home.

Raymond Feagles of East Bay Township pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Grand Traverse County and township officials discovered the dogs Friday as they were conducting a court-sanctioned cleanup of the property as part of an earlier blight case. The dogs were inside and outside the home, according to the newspaper.

A half-dozen animal control departments from nearby counties and a couple of area humane societies responded to the property.

Attorney Paul Jarboe who represented Feagles during Tuesday’s hearing in 86th District Court said he has requested a court-appointed lawyer due to Feagles’ limited finances. Feagles has a Feb. 22 preliminary hearing scheduled.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Traverse City Record-Eagle.