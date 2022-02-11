Michigan deputy shoots, kills man who attacked another with hatchet

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A northern Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who attacked another deputy with a hatchet Thursday, state police said.

A Cheboygan County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Ellis Township shot the 32-year-old suspect after he struck another deputy with the hatchet, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

“The deputies responded in accordance with departmental policy and training, shooting the assailant,” Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said in a statement.

The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.