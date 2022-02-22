2 stabbed in ‘random’ attack at Michigan Meijer store

WYOMING, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are investigating what they are calling a “random” stabbing at a Meijer store in Wyoming.

Police said two people were stabbed inside the Meijer store on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming, around 7:50 p.m. on Monday evening.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said officers were able to locate the two victims inside the store and provided aid. Both were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

The suspect fled the scene, but as of Tuesday morning, police said the suspect is in custody.

“At this time the incident appears to be random, and it is unknown why the victims were targeted,” police said.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety asks if anyone has information regarding this case to please contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300.