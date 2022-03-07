Key figure in Macomb County corruption case dies before sentencing

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A former Macomb County public works official who admitted extorting builders and contractors to buy tickets to political fundraisers has died before he could be sentenced for his crime.

Dino Bucci had chronic health problems and died Sunday, defense lawyer Steve Rabaut said Monday.

Bucci served as right-hand man to Anthony Marrocco, who had broad authority over sewer lines, water and infrastructure as Macomb County’s elected public works commissioner for more than 20 years.

In 2020, when he pleaded guilty, Bucci said he forced contractors to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to fatten Marrocco’s campaign accounts — or face consequences.

Marrocco, who was defeated for reelection in 2016, is charged with conspiracy, extortion and attempted extortion. The case is pending.

Bucci, 62, was cooperating with federal authorities. His testimony against Marrocco was recorded before his death and can be used at trial, Rabaut said.

“He lived up to his end of the deal,” Rabaut said.