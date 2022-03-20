Kalamazoo officer kills man who shot at officers, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”

After officers arrived, the 33-year-old man from Battle Creek, Michigan, fired shots and an officer returned fire, striking the man, the department said. The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured and Michigan State Police will oversee an investigation of the shooting, the Kalamazoo department said.