Michigan will scale down COVID data reporting frequency as cases drop

The state of Michigan will stop reporting COVID-19 data three times per week, starting next week, as key indicators continue to trend in the right direction.

MDHHS posted an update to the state’s coronavirus page on Monday, announced that starting next week (April 4), Michigan will only update COVID-19 data on Wednesdays. Currently, the state updates data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Other changes include:

Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.

Reporting on the subset of deaths identified via vital records review will be discontinued

The state had previously changed reporting frequency through the pandemic based on the current stage of COVID spread. Last summer, reporting dropped to twice per week, before the Delta surge last fall forced the state to add another day.

Michigan’s 7-day case and death averages, as well as hospitalizations, are near record-lows as of the end of March.

Monday’s update: Michigan reports 1,258 new COVID cases, 6 deaths -- average of 419 cases per day