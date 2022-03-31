49º

Video shows dangerous falling ice that forced Mackinac Bridge to close last week

Bride was closed for consecutive days

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Video shows ice falling from the Mackinac Bridge last week, a danger that forced the bridge to close for multiple days.

Video from the Mackinac Bridge Authority shows the moment ice plummeted from the arches of the bridge, through the air before crashing and shattering onto the roadway below. (See the short video in the player above)

The Mackinac Bridge was closed for multiple days last week due to the falling ice. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority also shared a couple of photos from the ice-related closure last week:

Falling ice on the Mackinac Bridge. (Mackinac Bridge Authority)
Falling ice on the Mackinac Bridge. (Mackinac Bridge Authority)

