A piece of vintage steel deck grating from Mackinac Bridge can be yours

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge? This auction is for you!

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off pieces of what they’re calling “vintage steel deck grating” from the bridge, obviously no longer in use. Five separate pieces are being auctioned off. What does one do with a steel deck like this? Oh, we have no clue.

It looks like that stretch from the bridge that you drive over and hope it’s not some sick prank, sending you into the Straits of Mackinac. Driving on the steel grating is part of the experience of crossing. And now, that experience can be right in your... garage? Back yard? Wherever you decide to store it, that’s where it’ll be.

Here’s the fine print:

Pieces are approximately 5 1/2 feet X 38 feet and 5 inches deep. Condition is used with corrosion and section loss appropriate to steel that is 60 years old. Each piece weighs about 2 tons.

Grating was originally coated with lead based paint. Much of this is gone, but Buyer will have to sign a “Hold Harmless agreement” related to the lead paint and the structural condition of the grating. The Hold Harmless agreement is an attachment to the auction ad.

Seller agrees to cut the grating section into two shorter pieces for ease of shipping if desired. Price of this one cut is included in the bid. No other cutting or manipulation of the grating will be done by the seller.

Seller will load the grating for transport but is not responsible for securing, etc.

You can place a bid in the auction, which is set to close on April 18, right here. We have no idea how high bids could go for something like this.