Michigan family hurt in crash after husband grabs SUV steering wheel

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Holland woman, her two young children and her husband have been injured after their SUV rolled over in western Michigan.

The 28-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on US-31 in Pere Marquette Township when her husband in the front passenger seat grabbed the steering wheel, state police said Wednesday in a release.

The SUV crossed over two lanes and traveled off the roadway before veering back into traffic. It then rolled over in the median.

Police said the 29-year-old husband and a 3-month-old girl in a child's car seat were ejected from the SUV. The vehicle landed on top of the husband.

The driver, her daughter and her 4-year-old child were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Her husband was in serious condition at another hospital.

A dog in the SUV was not hurt.

Alcohol was being investigated as possibly contributing to the crash which occurred northwest of Grand Rapids, police said.

