3 Michigan high school students named 2022 US Presidential Scholars

Three Michigan high school seniors have been named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, the 58th class in the history of the program.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

A total of 161 high school seniors were part of the class nationwide, with the three in Michigan including:

MI – Ann Arbor – Ryan Puran Tang Wang, Greenhills School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

MI – Interlochen – Joshua C. Brown, Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen, Michigan (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts)

MI – Plymouth – Claire Swadling, Plymouth-Canton High School, Canton, Michigan

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.